Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona focus as Roberto Firmino negotiations continue

Barcelona have been linked with a large proportion of the top level players out of contract next summer, and given their lack of spending power, it is no surprise that they are monitoring all of their possibilities.

The most recent of those links has centred around Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The 31-year-old is free to negotiate currently, and having lost his starting sport at Anfield, could move on this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside for his exclusive Substack column, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation.

“Klopp wants Firmino to stay, for sure. Roberto is considering the proposal, it’s a short-term deal; but also in this case, no final decision has been communicated yet.”

“There’s no bid from Barca, I’m told; as of now Barça are still focused on selling players.”

Barcelona have a €26m shortfall in their accounts for this year, and will look to fill that through wins on the pitch, but in order to bring in further recruits, they may well require more funds.

Memphis Depay is expected to leave at the end of his contract, which expires in the summer two. The Dutchman has been posited as the player Firmino would replace.

It seems unlikely that the Blaugrana would be able to offer Firmino a regular starting place, more wages or would be willing to give him a much longer deal. Thus any chance Barcelona have of successfully pursuing Firmino is dependent on his desire for a change of scenery.