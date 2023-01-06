Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Real Madrid optimism over Jude Bellingham

It is no secret that Jude Bellingham is likely to be on the move this summer, and all of Europe’s top clubs would happily accommodate the England international if the logistics worked out.

However Real Madrid appear to have made him their top target for the summer, as they seek a long-term replacement for the iconic Luka Modric. They will face competition from England’s elite, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City looking at how to do a deal.

On the ground in Spain, there is plenty of optimism that Los Blancos can get their mark. After Bellingham informed Dortmund that he wanted to move on this summer, negotiations are likely to start in the coming weeks. However Real Madrid will not go beyond the upper limit they have set.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was less optimistic about their chances though. According to his information, there is no clear front-runner for Bellingham.

“Honestly, one month it’s done with Liverpool, one month is done with Madrid, one month will be done with Chelsea… It’s an open race. Real Madrid are in contact with Bellingham side, same for Liverpool and also Manchester City.”

“These three clubs are leading the race, as of today. Nothing is decided yet. But for sure, Bellingham is the priority for all the three clubs.”

Those comments were made in his Daily Briefing at Caught Offside, as he broke down the top stories of the day.

At 19 years of age, the feeling is that Bellingham will define an era, given he is already decisive in the Champions League and was at the World Cup too. Given the finances involved, wherever he does end up, it will have a large influence on the market this summer.