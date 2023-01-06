Eden Hazard linked with shock Al Nassr move

Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard is the latest name linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in 2023.

Former Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has already completed a move to the club as part of a recording breaking contract until 2025.

However, a move for Ronaldo is predicted to be the start of Al Nassr’s project to bring big names to Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

Sergio Ramos has been tipped for a possible move to Riyadh, as talks over a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain stall, and the prospect of a big money swansong increases.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Al Nassr are considering a move for Hazard, as his role in Madrid reduces.

Hazard started in the 1-0 Copa del Rey win at CP Cacereno in midweek but he is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Real Madrid are ready to offload Hazard, with rival offers from the MLS for the Belgian, and they will accept a minimal transfer fee.