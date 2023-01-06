French journalist claims Didier Deschamps did not want Karim Benzema in World Cup squad

Karim Benzema’s departure from France’s 2022 World Cup squad cast a shadow over their build up to the tournament.

Didier Deschamps’ side eventually lost out to Argentina, in the final in Qatar, as they fell just short of defending their world title.

Despite reaching successive finals, certain sections of the Les Bleus faithful were frustrated by Deschamps’ handling of Benzema’s injury recovery.

The veteran striker was forced to pull out of the squad just days before their tournament opener against Australia on November 22.

However, he was linked with a dramatic return for the knockout stages, after undergoing intensive rehabilitation back in Madrid, with Deschamps opting against calling up a replacement.

Benzema has since opted to end his international career and RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed the situation was a disaster for Deschamps.

“Benzema had a slight injury before the World Cup but he knows his body, and that annoyed some people,” as per reports from RMC Sport.

“They asked him to force it in training, when he didn’t want to, and he got injured again.

“He could have been on the bench for the last 16, and by the quarter finals, he would have been fully operational.

“Benzema deserved more respect. He was treated like an idiot and kicked out.

“Some players including Lloris, Griezmann or Giroud were not unhappy about him leaving, there was tension there.

“I don’t think Deschamps wanted Benzema back in the France squad, as he finds it difficult to manage different egos.”

Benzema is unlikely to return to the France fold in 2023, as Deschamps’ side kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign, against the Netherlands in Paris on March 24.