Carlo Ancelotti answers Jude Bellingham transfer question

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered a key update on the club’s transfer interest in Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the England international in 2023 with Borussia Dortmund admitting they are unlikely to be able to retain him next season.

The 19-year-old played a vital role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has risen to €150m.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be locked in a battle with Liverpool to sign him, however, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed speculation of a deal being completed with any team.

Ancelotti was asked about the situation over Bellingham, ahead of the weekend La Liga trip to Villarreal, and the Italian insisted he is unmoved by the rumours of a big arrival in Madrid this month.

“Bellingham is a great midfielder, but I prefer mine here,” as per reports from Marca.

“We have very good midfielders, including excellent youngsters like Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde.”

Ancelotti has previously insisted he will not look to make any major signings during the winter transfer window.