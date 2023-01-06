Barcelona have French central defender in mind should Inigo Martinez deal collapse

The latest free agent to be linked with Barcelona has history with the club, having knocked out the Blaugrana from the Europa League last season. However another La Liga side may well have the edge on them.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona’s primary option for the central defence this summer is Inigo Martinez, with Eric Garcia perhaps becoming a casualty of that deal.

Should that deal collapse though, one of the options Barcelona have in mind is Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Evan Ndicka. The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and has no shortage of admirers, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham being linked to him.

Sevilla are desperate to get Ndicka on board. Although in possession of less resources than their competition, Los Nervionenses can offer the French defender a starting spot, where others may not be able to do so.

Monchi sees him as a centre-back guaranteed to bring improvement and is even willing to pay for him this winter, in order to secure his signature.

Neither side should be considered favourites to sign Ndicka, due to the economic limitations they are both operating under. Having seen Ndicka in action, shutting down Barcelona on his way to the Europa League title last season, Sevilla may feel he is worth pushing the boat out a little further for. Barcelona await Martinez.