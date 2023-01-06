Barcelona fielding interest from Juventus for veteran defender

Barcelona’s fanbase, and arguably their board, seem to live in a consistent love-hate relationship with veteran left-back Jordi Alba. The 33-year-old defender often adds decisive contributions with the ball, but is the first to be called out whenever sloppy defending is present.

Turning 34 in March, when times got tough the defender was one of the veterans, and captains, called upon to sacrifice some of their salary after the previous Barcelona President gave him a long and sizable contract.

For a considerable period, he was thought to be one of the primary candidates for the Barcelona board to move on, for that reason. This season began with Alba being dropped for youngster Alejandro Balde too, suggesting he may be out of Xavi Hernandez’s plans.

When discussions between Inter and Barcelona emerged late in the transfer window, Alba did not take kindly to that either.

Since, the narrative has softened a little. Alba has kept his head down, gradually winning more minutes, before heading off to the World Cup as Spain’s starter. The latest noises were that the club were happy to see him play out his contract until 2024.

Yet according to Sport, Juventus have enquired about his availability. Max Allegri is desperate to strengthen his left side and with three left-backs on their books, Barcelona could afford to lose one to Juve, particularly one with a large salary.

The response, regardless of what Barcelona think, has been that Alba has no intention of moving. Settled in his home city, Alba will continue in the Ciudad Condal.

Image via Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images