Barcelona condemn Samuel Umtiti racism incident in Serie A

Samuel Umtiti has had a tough time in recent years, struggling with injury and an inability to win his spot back at Barcelona, but seems to be enjoying life at Lecce again. However on Wednesday he suffered racial insults during a tie against Lazio, causing him to break into tears.

The veteran French defender has regained his fitness and his form at Lecce, where he appears to have settled in well. He played all 90 minutes on Wednesday as Lecce saw off Lazio 2-1, sending Lecce 12th and nine points clear of the drop zone.

The chants persisted during the game, but Umtiti asked the referee to continue on with the match. Upon the final whistle, the emotion understandably overcame him.

Barcelona have emitted a statement supporting Umtiti and condemning discrimination of any sort.

FC Barcelona fully supports Samuel Umtiti and stands firm in its total opposition to any and all forms of violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2023

Speaking to Tuttomercato (via Sport), Lecce President Saverio Sticchi Damiani explained that Umtiti’s recovery in Serie A has been as much down to the environment as the opportunity.

“When he arrived, both the sports director and I tried to explain to everyone that it was a technical operation, carried out exclusively because it was a great opportunity for Lecce. Umtiti needed a quiet place, where he could live for football and, lastly, also on a physical and sporting level thanks to the winter retreat he did during the break.”

“They had left him out for evaluations that I cannot know, in Barcelona. I can say that Lecce is the ideal place to start over. When he arrived, he was missing something at the sporting level. Now he has trained with us, which he had not done this summer, and he is fully involved in the project. We are talking about a small club, it is true, but with a great organization. It has the advantages of being provincial, but in a club that has great support.”