Barcelona and Real Betis considering Emerson Royale-style joint signing

Barcelona and Real Betis are considering going in for a promising young Brazilian talent together. Palmeiras midfielder Danilo Oliveira, 21, has been linked with a move to Europe. The player himself has admitted to being ready to make the jump and was linked with Arsenal last summer.

Having already racked up 141 appearances for Palmeiras and won the Copa Libertadores twice with them, Danilo already has a decent amount of experience to his name. A pivote by trade, Danilo has also successfully played further forward.

The issue is that he will cost around €25m. Neither Betis nor Barcelona are willing to shell out that much, as per Estadio Deportivo, thus they are looking to split the fee, as they did with Emerson Royale.

The pair paid a total of €12m for Emerson, with the Brazilian joining Betis initially. When Barcelona bought out the deal for €9m plus 20% of his future deal. Later that summer, both sides would make a profit on him with a €30m sale to Tottenham.

It would be a similar arrangement for Danilo. Betis are keen to cover the potential loss of Guido Rodriguez should another side pay for the World Cup winner. Meanwhile Barcelona like his potential, and as they cast around for a long-term Sergio Busquets replacement, perhaps Danilo could fit the bill down the line.