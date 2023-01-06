Atletico Madrid find out price for La Liga strikers as recruitment research continues

Atletico Madrid are continuing to evaluate their options ahead of a restructuring of their forward line, and it appears most of their options will come from La Liga.

Matheus Cunha has already departed the club for Wolves, while Joao Felix is expected to depart either in January or in the summer. With Antoine Griezmann likely at the heart of things, Diego Simeone and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are evaluating their options in the next six months.

It is thought that Borja Iglesias is the preferred option, but extracting the current Zarra award leader from Real Betis could be a costly endeavour. Elche’s Lucas Boye and Lazio’s Luis Alberto have also been mentioned as potential reinforcements.

According to Fichajes, they now know that €25m will be enough to bring Getafe striker Enes Unal to the club. The 24-year-old has been less prolific this season, but his 16 from last season were the definitive reason Getafe remained in La Liga last season.

Meanwhile a separate report claims that Osasuna forward Chimy Avila will not be allowed out of Pamplona for a cent less than his €30m release clause. The Argentine forward has been in good form this season, scoring 6 times in 14 games, but would fit what Simeone looks for in his forwards.

Both are drastically differing in styles, which would suggest that Los Colchoneros are open to bringing in multiple options. Avila has often operated with another forward or out wide at Osasuna – it would make sense if that was the case at Atleti too. With Boye, Iglesias, and now Unal all linked, one thing seems clear – Simeone wants a classic target man.