WATCH: Pablo Barrios puts final touch on sumptuous move as hype train leaves station

Atletico Madrid fans have been starved of young talent breaking into the team, with Koke Resurreccion and Saul Niguez the most iconic figures to do so in recent history. Both of those were around a decade ago, but there is real hope that Pablo Barrios could break that dry spell.

The 19-year-old started in the previous round of the Copa del Rey, scoring the winner for Los Colchoneros. Against Real Oviedo on Wednesday night, he added his second senior goal after a brilliant move featuring Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Reguilon and Angel Correa, before Barrios finished coolly.

¡¡Sentencia el Atlético de Madrid a cinco minutos para el final!! 🔥¡El Atleti se pone a jugar al fútbol sala en el área oviedista y Pablo Barrios define a la perfección!#LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey 📺En directo, aquí: https://t.co/jRzCX6zEoA pic.twitter.com/x5MLckMR81 — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 4, 2023

Griezmann had already set up Marcos Llorente in the first half with a beautiful assist, but Barrios’ goal ended the match with seven minutes to go. He came on for the final half hour of the match, and with that goal becomes the youngest player to score twice under Diego Simeone.

Sandwiched between those Copa del Rey exhibitions was a smooth showing against Elche in La Liga, which some even describing him as Atleti’s best player in the first half.

Combining technique and touch with a typical Simeone attitude to work ethic, Barrios is a major hit with the Atletico support so far. There is even a growing desire to see him start against Barcelona on Sunday night.