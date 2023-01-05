Under-fire referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz set for retirement

Antonio Mateu Lahoz has had a rather controversial few days since the return of domestic football in Spain’s top league.

The referee drew much criticism following his performance in Saturday’s Derbi Barceloní, dishing out 15 yellow cards and two reds. It was his first match since the World Cup quarter final between Argentina and the Netherlands, in which he handed out another 17 yellow cards. He was also berated for that display, which included criticism from Lionel Messi.

On Wednesday, he sent off Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli after just 17 minutes in their Copa del Rey tie away to Linares.

Earlier on Thursday, the RFEF announced that Lahoz would not take charge of any of this weekend’s La Liga, nor will be be in charge of the Video Assistant Referee system. Instead, he will spent the matchday “in the fridge”.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, Lahoz was decided to retire from refereeing at the end of the season. The 45-year-old began his career in 1999, and took charge of his first La Liga match in 2008.

However, it seems that now is the time for the controversial referee to hang up his whistle.