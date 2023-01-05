Three clubs tracking Neymar ahead of PSG sale

Despite having had a fantastic first half of the season at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar looks set to leave the club.

The former Barcelona forward has reportedly been put up for sale by the French giants, as they look to get his huge salary off their books. Christophe Galtier’s side have already begun looking for the Brazilian’s replacement, and have sounded out Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

According to Fichajes, PSG listened to offers for Neymar last summer, but their asking price of €150m put many suitors off. However, they are said to have lowered this now, and it is suggested that he could available for as little as €50m.

With these reports, three Premier League clubs have emerged as possible destinations for Neymar. Mega rich Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be interested in the 30-year-old.

Although PSG will hear offers for him this month, a deal in the summer is said to be more likely. Nevertheless, it looks like the world’s most expensive player could be on the move.