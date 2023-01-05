Sevilla faux pas cost them Umar Sadiq signing last summer

Sevilla have not had a clinical striker since Wissam Ben Yedder departed the side in 2019. It has been a chronic problem at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with neither of Rafa Mir or Youssef En-Nesyri have developed into ruthless frontmen. They almost had one in the summer, but it was their own Trojan negotiation tactics that cost them a shot at Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq.

Real Sociedad ended up signing Sadiq for around €20m, their record signing, as they looked to replace Alexander Isak. Tragically, he last just three games before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, ruling him out for most of the season.

Speaking recently, Sadiq explained where Sevilla went wrong in negotiations.

“I was speaking with Sevilla with the permission of Almeria. Everything was agreed. Both teams had a difference of €2m and when they told me to press to leave, I refused. Almeria was my home.”

Fichajes carried his comments. In hindsight, Sporting Director Monchi may wish he had caved to these demands, although it is not an uncommon tactic in the transfer window.

Given Los Nervionenses have dipped into the market on several occasions, if they thought Sadiq was the one to solve their issue, that €2m difference looks small now. Most recently, they have terminated Kasper Dolberg’s loan, who only arrived in late August – another failed attempt to add a goalscorer.