Sergio Ramos linked with sensational return to Spain

Sergio Ramos is expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Real Madrid legend has had a fairly difficult spell in the French capital, having joined the club as a free agent in 2021 having left Los Blancos. Ramos hasn’t played as much as he’d have liked, and has also had injury struggles.

Club officials at PSG are reportedly keen for Ramos to stay, but they are currently prioritising teammate Lionel Messi’s renewal. This could allow Ramos to pursue a new destination, and he has been linked with a return to a former club.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla is an option for Ramos should he choose to leave PSG. The 36-year-old started his professional career at the Andalusian club, and he may choose to finish his playing days there.

However, Ramos would need to take a significant pay cut could be choose to return. With Sevilla’s financial difficulties, they would be unable to afford the Spanish international in regular circumstances.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr also said to be interested, it could be a case of choosing an old or new challenge for Ramos.