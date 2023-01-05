Real Sociedad set to miss out on free agent target as giant wades in with shock offer

Real Sociedad were unlikely to make major moves this winter in the transfer market, but they had spotted a smart opportunity to settle down their defence in the market. Daley Blind and Ajax agreed to terminate his contract six months early at the end of December, with the result being that he was available on a free and immediately.

With Royal Antwerp the only competition mentioned initially, it seemed that La Real had a good shot at securing a deal for the veteran, who has 99 caps for the Netherlands.

However in a surprise turn of events, Bayern Munich have offered Blind a six-month deal until the end of the season. As per Diario AS, he is set to take that deal.

It may well be the case that Blind does not remain beyond the summer at Bayern, as his deal is thought to be primarily aimed at making up for the loss of Lucas Hernandez. The French defender tore his anterior cruciate ligament and is set to miss the rest of the season.

If Blind is available again in the summer, then he could provide depth and experience for a La Real side that is lacking in both. Deals for veterans Nacho Monreal and David Silva have worked well in the past, and this could be another option that helps a youthful side which has played in three competitions for several years straight.

Image via Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports