Real Madrid to begin negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are optimistic about the direction of conversations regarding Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is one of the most coveted footballers on the planet, and is set to be the blockbuster transfer of the 2023 transfer market. Bellingham has informed Borussia Dortmund of his desire to take the next step in his career, meaning negotiations with his club Borussia Dortmund can begin in earnest.

Marca say that Los Blancos are content with the way things are going so far, with very little information being made public. They share a good relationship with Dortmund and are one of just two clubs that have declared a formal interest.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation, but it is Liverpool along with Madrid that are pressing ahead with talks. The Madrid daily do reference the fact that they will not get into bidding war for Bellingham, instead requiring the English international to show his desire to sign for them.

Yet with all going to plan, it is expected that discussions over a fee will take place in the coming weeks.

While it is not the same case nor the same player, it is worth pointing out that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid regarded Kylian Mbappe’s arrival as a foregone conclusion at this stage last year, but perhaps there is more prudence this time round.