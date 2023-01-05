Joan Laporta reveals €26m Barcelona shortfall that could shape transfer market

Barcelona have repeated on several occasions, through various mediums, that they are unlikely to make any signings in the winter transfer market. Part of the reason for that is that it will have a major impact on the business they can do next summer.

It is well-known that the Blaugrana have little room for manoeuvre up against their La Liga imposed salary cap, although until now not quite how much. If they fall the wrong side of the limit, the club will only be able to spend 40% of the money they save or bring in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Que t’hi Jugues, in an interview carried by Sport, President Joan Laporta revealed the exact shortfall they need to make up.

“At this moment, to be able to sign with the 1:1 rule, we would have to obtain an income of €26m. This is the amount that has been attributed to us as losses after the elimination of the Champions League.”

However there is a relatively ‘simple’ fix, in the sense that it would avoid major sales. The reality is that it will be anything but simple, as the Blaugrana found out last year.

“If we reach the final of the Europa League, for example, we would get €21m. If we add the friendlies, for example, we would already have it. We have recovered our prestige and there are investors, sponsors and clubs interested in organizing Barca matches. We will reach June with the possibility of signing with the 1:1 rule.”

With one or two glaring holes in the Barcelona team still remaining, Xavi will be keen to for Mateu Alemany and Laporta to press ahead in the summer. However it appears a large part of their ability to do so will be dependent on his ability to get results in Europe. Although on the whole Xavi has done well in La Liga, his record in Europe leaves plenty to be desired.