‘I’m happy here’ – Ousmane Dembele speaks on his Barcelona future

Ousmane Dembele is having his best season at Barcelona since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Injury and personal issues meant that much of the first few years of his time at the Blaugrana was a write-off. However, he has turned his fortunes around under head coach Xavi Hernandez. The Frenchman has had a starring role which has seen Barca lead the way in La Liga after matchday 15.

Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been met with much transfer speculation, and his season is now different. However, with his current standing at the club, they are less likely to be willing to sell the 25-year-old.

Paris Saint-Germain has been linked with a move for Dembele, who signed a contract renewal last summer, but only until 2024. As such, Barcelona aren’t in as strong a position as they’d like to be in order to defend against the French giants.

Despite this, Dembele has reaffirmed his commitment to Barca in an interview with Eleven Sports. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s crunch game at Atletico Madrid, Dembele confirmed that he is content at the club.

“I’m happy, and I’m going to continue working to continue the journey at Barcelona. I renewed just four months ago.

“I’m happy here. The coach believes in me and so does the board.”

"I'm happy here. The coach believes in me and so does the board." Ousmane Dembele has spoken on speculation surrounding his Barcelona future. https://t.co/9fkK6NsQJJ — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2023

Ahead of Sunday’s match at the Metropolitano, Dembele spoke on his former club teammate Antoine Griezmann, who has been in sparkling form since the World Cup. The Barca man is aware of the threat that his international colleague poses.

“We have to close him (Griezmann) down. He’s a great player with great passing abilities.”