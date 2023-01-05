“He didn’t run” – Opposition player joins in criticism of Real Madrid star

Real Madrid made it through their Copa del Rey against third-tier Cacereno thanks to a moment of brilliance from Rodrygo Goes, allowing them to escape Extremadura without too much drama.

That goal of course came immediately after Rodrygo was moved to the left side, with Eden Hazard having been withdrawn after 67 minutes.

The Belgian forward was derided roundly by the press after the match, not least because of his gruesome statistics from the match. Relevo said that he left no trace on the match.

Since, there have been more questions over Hazard’s weight, which for several months was a hot topic of conversation. Hazard has been honest that he lets himself indulge during the summer holidays and turned up to his second preseason overweight.

Even his opposition players have started criticising him. Carmelo Mereciano of Cacereno was interviewed by El Chiringuito (via Diario AS) on Wednesday, where he was asked what he thought of Hazard on the pitch.

“It was as if he didn’t care. He didn’t ask for it, he didn’t want the ball, he didn’t run.”

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti had told the press that Hazard had ‘done his job’ on the pitch, but the criticism has one again reached fever pitch in Madrid.

Even the most optimistic fan, director or staff member will have a difficult time plotting a path to redemption for Hazard. With 18 months left on his deal, it might suit all parties to go their separate ways in the summer.