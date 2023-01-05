Dani Alves responds to accusation of sexual assault

Barcelona icon Dani Alves is a much loved figure in Catalonia, having featured for the club on two separate occasions.

Having been at the club between 2008 and 2016 initially, he re-joined in November 2021 for a seven-month spell, leaving in June last year. For all the love he receives, the Brazilian is prone to controversy.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Mossos police force were investigating an accusation of sexual assault against Alves. The incident occurred on the night of the 30th of December on Calle Tuset, a popular location for the social elite in Barcelona.

Alves has responded to these claims, as per MD, in which he strenuously denied the accusations levelled at him. He went on to explain his version of events.

“Yes, I was in that place, with more people, enjoying myself. And people who know me knows that I love to dance. I was dancing and enjoying without invading the space of others.

“I don’t know who that lady is. You arrive at a bathroom and you don’t have to ask who’s there. I have never invaded anyone’s space. How am I going to do it with a woman or a girl? No, for God’s sake.”

Alves has been married to model Joana Sanz for the last five years. Sanz has deleted her Instagram account following the accusations levelled at her husband.