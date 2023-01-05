Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez break Saudi Arabian law

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be enjoying himself during his presentation with new club Al Nassr, as he casts off on a fresh adventure in his life.

After saying goodbye to European football, perhaps permanently, it was revealed that his former agent Jorge Mendes had also bid him farewell in the past month.

Ronaldo will embark on his new adventure alongside his children and partner Georgina Rodriguez, which has raised some questions in his new home country.

The Portuguese and Rodriguez are not yet married, and in the Kingdom it is illegal for a man and a woman to live under the same roof without being so. Yet there has been no suggestion that that will not be the case.

Sport have referenced a report from EFE, which features the professional opinion of two Saudi Arabian lawyers on the matter.

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.”

This view was backed up by the second lawyer, who was not named.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage.”

It appears that Ronaldo’s infringement is set to be overlooked, and it is hard to imagine a world where this does cause any issues for Ronaldo, given his profile. The cynical view might be to say that based on the testimony of the lawyers, there is one rule for those with money and another for those without it.