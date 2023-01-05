Copa del Rey: Six of the best for Athletic Club

Eldense 1-6 Athletic Club

The final third round tie of the Copa del Rey took place on Thursday evening between Primera Federacion side Eldense and Athletic Club.

Ernesto Valverde took no chances with his line-up, naming a very strong team for the match. Iker Muniain, Nico Williams and Raul Garcia were among the starters for Los Leones, who scored two first half goals in the space of six minutes.

Williams, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, opened the proceedings after 35 minutes. One became two when Alex Berenguer scored shortly before the half time interval.

Into the second half, Athletic Club kept up their dominance and added a third just before the hour mark, courtesy of Oier Zarraga. A few minutes later, Berenguer added his second and his side’s fourth.

Mario Soberon restored a little pride for Eldense as he finished to make it 1-4. However, further goals from Ruben Correia (o.g) and Muniain meant that it was a crushing win for Los Leones.

Valverde’s side host Osasuna at San Mames in La Liga in their next match, and they will enter that having been buoyed by their display tonight.

Image via EFE