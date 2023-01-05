Barcelona President Joan Laporta tells clubs to back off 4 stars that are not for sale

Barcelona could perhaps do with some income from sales in order to give them some breathing room against their salary cap next summer. Yet President Joan Laporta has made it very clear that those sales are highly unlikely to happen.

The Blaugrana are currently €26m short of being able to operate without La Liga restrictions next summer, but have a precarious route to getting that money back without sales.

However speaking to Cadena SER on Thursday, Laporta went through various members of the Barcelona squad stating his position. That started with Frenkie de Jong, with more reports circulating about a potential move to Manchester United again.

“Ter Stegen and Of Jong? We are very happy with both. None are for sale. Frenkie has significant value, several clubs are interested in him, but he is not for sale.”

Sport carried his words, with those two being of particular interest due to their contracts. Signed under previous President Josep Maria Bartomeu, there has been pressure on the players to take wage cuts in light of their exorbitant salaries.

At the other end of the spectrum is Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain are keen to repatriate him.

“He is not for sale. At the right time we will come to his renewal, he is one of the most important players on the team. He is one of the cornerstones. Whenever he plays, he creates space. Yesterday he scored a magnificent goal.”

Finally, he also declared his stance on Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old forward has not looked the same player since returning from injury this season and there is a logic that says they might look to cash in on him.

“There is no one from the first team for sale. Not Ansu Fati nor anyone else.”

All of his statements make sense for now, but if Barcelona cannot make up that shortfall, then it will force Laporta into a decision one way or another. He was keen to convey the message that the club had stabilised its situation and was no longer in a position where it needed to sell players desperately.