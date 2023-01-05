Barcelona lining up free agent signing of French defender

Barcelona look set to continue their search into the free agent market, and have lined up another prospective target as Xavi Hernandez looks to improve his defensive options at the club.

Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Jules Kounde are three French central defenders that have joined the club in recent years. All three remain employers at Barca, although the first twoare on loan at Lecce and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. A fourth could be set to join the club in the summer in the shape of Evan N’Dicka, according to Fichajes.

N’Dicka’s contract at Eintracht Frankfurt is up at the end of June, and reports suggest that he is unwilling to renew and wants to join a bigger club. Barcelona fit that mould, and are said to be interested in a move for the 23-year-old.

Despite having a good range of central defenders already, a move for N’Dicka would make sense for the Blaugrana. Both Ronald Araujo and Kounde can play right back, a position that is weak for the club. Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen have flattered to deceive since joining from Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, and the free transfer signing of N’Dicka could be seen as an upgrade on the duo.

If completed, the deal could be a very shrewd piece of business for the club, especially with its financial restrictions.