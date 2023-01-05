‘Almost impossible’ Barcelona target stays at current club beyond summer

Barcelona have received a boost to their recruitment plans this summer, as one of their key targets turned down a fresh contract offer. Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko is out of the contract this summer and the latest news is that he will not be renewing his deal.

According to SkyGermany (via Sport), Moukoko and Dortmund are a significant distance apart on a deal. The teenage forward wants a signing bonus of €10m or upwards, a figure Die Schwarzgelben are refusing to pay. It was described as ‘almost impossible’ he remains in Dortmund.

This opens the door even further for suitors to negotiate with Moukoko. Chelsea are seemingly trying to head of his admirers at the pass by submitting an offer to Dortmund. They hope that an immediate deal will be able to secure his signature, whereas other clubs are keen to sign him on a free next summer.

One of those clubs are Barcelona. The Blaugrana are keen on the German international and being available on a free, it would be an affordable deal – no small factor for Barcelona these days. As happened last summer, Joan Laporta will likely have to sell the club to Moukoko as much as anything else, with Barcelona unable to compete financially with the likes of Chelsea.

In contrast to last season, there was a general perception that Xavi Hernandez was taking them on an upward trajectory. That idea is less firm now, as they continue to look shaky under the Catalan coach.