WATCH: Third tier Intercity notch equaliser against Barcelona

The Copa del Rey has become anything but simple for the bigger sides in recent years and Barcelona are not having it all their own way against third-tier Intercity.

The match was moved to Hercules’ Estadio Jose Rico Perez in order to accommodate more fans, with a capacity of 29,500 rather than 2,500. The local support are getting a show too.

The first half was full of good news for Barcelona, as Ronald Araujo put them ahead after three minutes, then made a goal-line clearance shortly after. In addition Pablo Torre was on song in midfield.

However just after the hour mark, Intercity responded.

From the same corner Barcelona scored from, Jules Kounde and Araujo did not anticipate the flight of the ball, allowing Vadik Soriano to knock the ball down and Oriol Soldevila to equalise. The Rico Perez is now alive and involved in the match, as they seek to pull off the impossible.