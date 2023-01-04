WATCH: Ronald Araujo shows value with heroic goal-line clearance on injury return

Barcelona should be comfortable against third-tier Intercity in the Copa del Rey, but it has not taken long for Ronald Araujo to demonstrate what he adds to the Barcelona defence.

The Uruguayan defender has been out of action since September, after a muscle problem forced him to undergo surgery and ultimately miss the World Cup.

In his first match back, after 103 days out, it took him just three minutes to mark his comeback with a bullet header.

Not long afterwards, he was the centre of the action again. As Alvaro Pinan escaped behind the defence, Araujo had around ten yards to make up on the striker. Despite the relative comfort of the situation, his warrior-spirit, referenced by Xavi Hernandez before the game, allowed him to make a crucial intervention.

La carrera de Araujo tras estar 2 meses lesionado… se deja la piel 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CSb8USQlAJ — Mateu Alemany Font (@MPadremanyFont) January 4, 2023

It shows just what the Blaugrana have been missing in his absence. Despite all of the quality in their side, no other player brings quite the same desire and spirit.