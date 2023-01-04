WATCH: Ronald Araujo marks Barcelona return with thumping header after 3 minutes

Barcelona have not had to wait long to open their account in the Copa del Rey this season, and there could hardly have been a better person to do it than Ronald Araujo.

After just three minutes, an in-tune Barcelona swung in the corner from the right side. Youngster Pablo Torre, making just his second start since arriving in the summer, placed a perfect corner onto the head of an onrushing Ronald Araujo.

¡Cayó el primero del Barcelona! 🔵🔴 Araujo remata en el tiro de esquina y marca el primer tanto. pic.twitter.com/EdZw3J9WSD — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) January 4, 2023

The Uruguayan is placing his first match since late September, when he picked up a muscle problem in the first minute for his national side against Iran.

Previous to the match, Xavi Hernandez had told the press that his warrior-like qualities were absolutely necessary to the side.

It is also a significant assist for Torre. The 19-year-old can claim two goal contributions in his two starts, after scoring against Viktoria Plzen on the final Champions League matchday.