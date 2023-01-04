Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona starlet Pablo Torre caps excellent first half with brilliant turn

Barcelona have no shortage of talented young midfielders, but based on the early evidence, they have unearthed another one.

The Blaugrana brought in Pablo Torre from Racing Santander over the summer in a deal that will rise from €6m. The 19-year-old has struggled for game time since arriving, but what little he has had, Torre is taking.

Scoring on his first start for Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen back in November, Torre took just three minutes to deliver his first Barcelona assist in the Copa del Rey against Intercity.

Without doing too many spectacular things, Torre had a neat and effective first half whenever he was given the ball. The highlight was undoubtedly a neat turn on the ball, under pressure, on the edge of the Intercity box.

Although Ousmane Dembele, who was found with the pass, failed to convert the shooting opportunity on the edge of the box, it was the 19-year-old’s inventiveness that created it.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Copa del Rey Intercity Pablo Torre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News