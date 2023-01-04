WATCH: Barcelona and Intercity exchange 4 goals in 20 minutes in Copa del Rey thriller

Intercity have given as good as they’ve got against Barcelona, and that has turned out to plenty.

The Blaugrana looked as if they might cruise through the match after three minutes, when Ronald Araujo bulleted in a header after three minutes. But Intercity battled back and grew into the game as it went on, grabbing the equaliser from a corner after the hour mark.

What followed was incredible. Ousmane Dembele gave Barcelona back the lead with a sumptuous finish in the 66th minute.

Another six minutes later, Oriol Soldevila got his second of the game to level matters up.

Jordi Alba was at fault for that goal, but assisted what looked like the winner for Raphinha just three minutes later.

As the game entered it’s final stages, a horrendous error from Marcos Alonso allowed Intercity to launch the counter, which none other than Oriol Soldevila slotted away. A hat-trick against Barcelona in the cup is definitely lies somewhere in dreamland.