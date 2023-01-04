Watch: Antoine Griezmann lays on incredible assist for Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid have not enjoyed the most stellar season so far, but if there is one reason they might be able to turn it around, it is Antoine Griezmann.

The French creator, playing somewhere in between a midfield and forward role, was in the conversation for player of the tournament at the World Cup.

Despite only playing the last half hour of games for the first two months of the season, Griezmann has also made an impact for Atletico Madrid. Despite their struggles, it was often Griezmann with the decisive ball.

In a potentially tricky away tie to Real Oviedo, that was the case again. After 24 minutes, Griezmann served up a delicious one-touch assist for Marcos Llorente.

If Simeone can continue getting the best out of Griezmann, and add just a few performing pieces around him, then he may be able to kickstart Atletico Madrid’s season.

In addition, the Copa del Rey could be a route to redemption for Los Rojiblancos, having been knocked out of Europe ahead of schedule. Atletico have not won the competition since beating rivals Real Madrid in the final back in 2013.