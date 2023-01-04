Unai Emery’s Aston Villa considering move for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Aston Villa have not been afraid to spend in recent seasons and increasingly, they have looked to do so in La Liga. In the summer both Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos arrived, and with Unai Emery in charge, the flow of players to Villa Park was always likely to continue.

Despite have significant depth in midfield, Emery and Villa are contemplating a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. The France international has only managed a starting role in fits and spurts since arriving from Valencia, and Fichajes say that Villa might look to take advantage.

A powerful presence in the middle of the park with the ability to drag his team forward, Kondogbia looked excellent during the spring months of last season, but his form faded with that of Atleti.

Los Colchoneros are keen to raise funds over the next two transfer windows, and very few of their squad are not on the market for the right price. Kondogbia could well become a victim of that, as Andrea Berta looks to refresh the team.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and if Atletico Madrid do want to make money on the Frenchman, then a move this January or next summer is an imperative.

Kondogbia is the second La Liga player to be linked with Villa in recent days, with a bid for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno also touted.