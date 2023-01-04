Sevilla aiming to move on World Cup winner in January

Sevilla are looking to transform their squad as much as possible this winter, as Sporting Director Monchi reacts to a historically bad 2022.

New manager Jorge Sampaoli and Monchi have been plotting how to improve matters, with Sevilla lying in the relegation zone after 15 games.

Already, Rennes central defender Loic Bade has arrived on loan, while Isco has been released and Kasper Dolberg’s loan terminated.

The next name out the door will be Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, if Monchi has his way. As per Marca, Sevilla are determined to move the World Cup winner on, with Major League Soccer or a return to Argentina the most likely resolution. He has returned from his break in Argentina with an ankle issue, although it is thought to be a minor one.

Gomez, now 34, was one of the finest players in Serie A when he arrived in Spain, but has struggled to replicate his Atalanta form at Sevilla. Often he has been one of Sevilla’s better players, without ever managing to set the world alight. Part of the reason for the drop off is undoubtedly the system he was operating in under Julen Lopetegui, but there is also sense at the club that his best days are behind him.