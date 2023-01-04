Liverpool concern grows over crucial injury as Real Madrid loom on horizon

Although the Champions League knockout stages feel some time away still, major injuries will have all involved counting down the weeks to ensure their key players will be fit.

That was the case for Liverpool after their 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday. Key central defender Virgil van Dijk did not make it through the match, coming off for Joel Matip at half-time. The BBC say that he has a hamstring injury and will see a specialist.

It was not thought to be a major problem, but initial testing has revealed that it may be much worse than first feared. The Dutch defender is set to be out for a minimum of a month, best-case scenario.

That would take him just over two weeks short of Liverpool’s Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid on the 21st of February. Should van Dijk’s recovery slow or the injury become aggravated, he will likely be a doubt for the first leg.

While Liverpool have quality replacements in Ibrahima Konate and Matip, van Dijk is the leader of their defence. Without him, Karim Benzema and company will feel much more comfortable up against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Los Blancos have had defensive issues of their own this season, but will back themselves to outscore the Reds over two legs.