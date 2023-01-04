Gerard Pique tempted by return to football less than three months after retirement

Barcelona bid an emotional farewell to Gerard Pique back in November, as the 35-year-old could not keep the tears back in front of a full Camp Nou.

It has been well-documented that Pique has a number of interests outside of football, but Relevo say that he is missing the game which he has been playing every week since he can remember.

Pique has been busy with popular streamer Ibai Llanos setting up the ‘King’s League’. A seven-a-side league between celebrities and various football figures that debuted at the weekend with large ratings. He may even play himself in that league.

Seemingly, he is considering coming back out of retirement less than three months after he left the game. Pique owns second division side Andorra and would be keen to sign for them himself.

However due to the situation with Barcelona’s salary limit, and Andorra’s own lack of space in their salary limit, it remains highly unlikely that he will do so.

The World Cup winner will probably make a bid for the presidency at Barcelona down the line, so doing anything to damage his image at the club would probably get in the way of a move, unless he can find a way of doing so that does not impact the Blaugrana.