Copa del Rey round-up: Expect the unexpected as fourth La Liga side falls in two days

The Copa del Rey has been producing remarkable entertainment this season and with three La Liga sides exiting to lower league opposition on Tuesday, the stage was set for shocks on Wednesday.

There was just one major surprise but the games were as tightly packed as the rafters.

Linares 0-5 Sevilla

Linares began well against Sevilla, causing Jorge Sampaoli’s struggling side problems. The Chilean coach was sent off after just 17 minutes – the culprit being Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Once Youssef En-Nesyri headed Sevilla in front though, the excitement of an upset died. He got a second before half-time and a third with 15 minutes to go. Luciano Squadrone put the ball in his own net and Erik Lamela rounded off the scoring.

Logrones 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad did not rotate heavily against their third-tier opposition, but the one talented youngster they did bring on was crucial. Robert Navarro got the winner in the first half, and La Real saw it out from there.

Real Oviedo 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Along with Sevilla, this was perhaps the game that looked most likely to see an upset. A full house in Asturias welcomed Atelti, but Diego Simeone’s side got the job done. A delicious Antoine Griezmann pass set up Marcos Llorente after 24 minutes. It was young starlet Pablo Barrios who put the finishing touch on a brilliant move to see a professional Atleti through.

Pontevedra 0-2 Real Mallorca AET

Los Bermellones struggled at Getafe at the weekend, and things didn’t get easier in Galicia. They were held at bay for 97 minutes, before Abdon Prats and Vedat Muriqi eventually ensured that Mallorca squeak into the next round.

Alaves 1-0 Real Valladolid

The only La Liga side to exit on Wednesday, Real Valladolid made their bed in the first ten minutes. Zou Feddal saw red after just five of them, and five later Mamadou Sylla got the winner. After a good performance against Real Madrid last week, La Pucela could not break down Los Babazorros in the second half.

Intercity 3-4 Barcelona AET

The Blaugrana were expected to cruise through, especially after Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the third minute. Valladolid aside, Barcelona made the hardest work of their tie in a thriller.

A hat-trick from Oriol Soldevila bringing Intercity level on each occasion was the stuff of dreams. They could not hold out in extra time, but did go out to applause and praise.