Third Serie A side interested in signing former Real Madrid star Isco

Isco is looking to get his career back on track following a disastrous spell at Sevilla earlier this season.

Following Julen Lopetegui’s departure at the Andalusian club, the former Real Madrid man fell out of favour under new head coach Jorge Sampaoli, who decided that Isco would not be in his plans for the first team.

As a result, Isco fell out with club officials, which included director of football Monchi, which led to both parties agreeing to the termination of the Spanish international’s contract with the club.

Isco is now on the hunt for a new club, and his likely destination seems to be Italy. Juventus have been linked, as have newly promoted side Salernitana. However, new reports from Fichajes suggest than Lazio are keen on his signature to replace Luis Alberto, who is expected to leave the club this month.

Having fallen out with head coach Maurizio Sarri, Alberto wants to depart Rome, and has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga. Sarri will now aim to replace one Spanish star with another.