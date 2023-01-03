Sevilla to rival Barcelona for Bundesliga playmaker

Eintracht Frankfurt are resigned to losing Daichi Kamada, whose contract at the club expires at the end of the season.

The Japanese international has been a fantastic servant, having joined the club in 2017 for just €2.5m. Since then, he has helped the club secure a famous European triumph, having won the Europa League last season.

Despite his success at the club, Kamada is keen to move on to the next stage of his career. With less than six months left on his deal, the club will have to decide whether to cash in on him now, or risk losing him for free in the summer.

Barcelona have previously been registered with an interest in Kamada, who could represent a low budget signing. However, they aren’t the only La Liga club keen. According to Todofichajes, Sevilla want to bring the 26-year-old to Andalusia.

With the club’s perilous situation in the table, head coach Jorge Sampaoli would want a deal to be completed this month so that Kamada can help in the fight against relegation. This could give them the edge over Barca, who would prefer a deal in the summer.