Sevilla return for Ever Banega ‘not likely’

A third spell for Ever Banega at Sevilla is looking increasingly unlikely.

The Argentine originally joined the club from fellow La Liga side Valencia in 2014, before joining Inter Milan two years later. However, his spell in Italy lasted just one year, and he returned to Andalusia in the summer of 2017.

The 34-year-old spent another three seasons at Sevilla before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, where he remains to this day. However, with his contract at the club expiring in the summer, a move away is likely.

Todofichajes have reported that new Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is interested in bringing Banega back to the club. However, his wishes are at odds with director of football Monchi, who is not said to be pursuing a deal.

Sevilla would want a deal to be completed this month, but that would involve an early termination of Banega’s contract with Al-Shabab. However, that seems unlikely, with the most probably outcome being a return to his homeland for the midfielder.