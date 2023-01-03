Real Madrid youngster described as ‘the most similar you will find to David Alaba’

Real Madrid will face Cacereno on Tuesday evening in the Copa del Rey, with one eye on the weekend as they look ahead to Villarreal in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed that several of their stars will not be on the pitch for the match, handing opportunities to the most promising players at Real Madrid Castilla.

Five have been called up for the Copa del Rey, including son of former Spain international Santi Canizares, Lucas. Nico Paz, Alvaro Rodriguez and Sergio Arribas have also been called up, as has promising central defender Marvel.

His full name is Marvelous Antolin Garzon, and the 19-year-old has been causing a stir with his talent. Having recently renewed his deal until 2025, with a sizable release clause, Real Madrid are clearly of the opinion he could make to the first team.

Marvel has played nearly two-thirds of Castilla’s games under Raul Gonzalez. His coach at the under-19 side, Dani Poyato, told Relevo that he plays in much the same way as one of Real Madrid’s current stars.

“Marvel is the closest thing to Alaba that you can find. A left-footed central defender who can also play wide. Confident bringing the ball out from the back, [he has] an imposing physique, ideal for duels.”

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, from Nigerian parentage, he was adopted by a family in Madrid. DAZN report that he was already in the youth categories at Real Madrid in 2010, although he had to exit to find his way back. Moving to Atletico Madrid, Alcala, and then Rayo Vallecano, he was then picked up by Los Blancos again.

Capped three times by Spain at under-19 level, Marvel could also play for Morocco and Nigeria. Strong, quick, technically gifted – he fits the profile of a perfect modern-day central defender. Left-footed, he trained with the first-team on several occasions with Zinedine Zidane and has replaced Alaba in the squad for their trip to Cacereno.