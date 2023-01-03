Real Madrid made key transfer strategy shift due to Eden Hazard deal

Real Madrid have shown a clear change in tendency in recent years, with Los Blancos now pursuing a different market strategy.

Over the last two windows, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have arrived on free transfers, widely regarded as smart pickups.

Meanwhile Los Blancos have spent major money on Aurelien Tchouameni and brought in Eduardo Camavinga for €30m too, both promising young midfielders. Moving further back, most of their most expensive players in the last five years are youngsters, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Endrick Felipe and potentially Jude Bellingham.

Although the former two arrived before Eden Hazard, the Belgian forward, who has lost his place to the Brazilians, was a major part of the reason for Florentino Perez’s change in transfer policy.

In his first spell, Perez’s Real Madrid were known for ‘Galactico’ signings, but as per Sport, the likes of Gareth Bale and Hazard have persuaded to him to think differently. Real Madrid will only bring in established stars on cut-price or free deals, while their resources will be dedicated towards young talents.

Bale was hugely successful, but the latter stages of his Real Madrid career were hampered by injury. Both cost upwards of €100m, with Hazard almost being a non-factor since he arrived. So far that policy has been largely successful, with Tchouameni, Vinicius and Rodrygo bringing results within a few seasons. However the cases of Luka Jovic and Reinier Jesus prove that it is not a failsafe strategy either.