Real Madrid identify club mentor for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are determined to land Jude Bellingham next summer.

The Englishman is the club’s number one transfer target, having been identified by club officials as the future of the Real Madrid midfield. The 19-year-old has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from Birmingham City in 2020, and impressed at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

However, Real Madrid’s pursuit hasn’t been easy, with a number of top Premier League clubs also very keen on Bellingham. Most notably, Liverpool are said to be Los Blancos’ biggest challengers for the teenager’s signature.

Despite this, Real Madrid are said to be favourites, and they could find out if they are able to sign Bellingham by Friday. The club are preparing to welcome him, and have already assigned a mentor in the form of Luka Modric, according to Defensa Central.

Club officials want Modric to be used as a key figure in Bellingham’s integration at the club, and are keen for the Croatian to renew his current deal, which expires at the end of the season, in order for this to happen.