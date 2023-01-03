Paris Saint-Germain to decide Sergio Ramos contract offer on two key games

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is into his second year at Paris Saint-Germain, having joined on a free with Lionel Messi two summers ago. His first campaign in Paris was almost wiped out entirely due to injury, but Ramos has returned to fitness this season. He has played an important role for Christophe Galtier this season, but he will have to wait until March to find out his future at the club.

Ramos signed a two-year deal initially, meaning he is out of contract this summer. However he is yet to receive a new contract offer from the club. Although he can now discuss terms freely with anyone, it appears that there is little appetite from Ramos to leave and little concern from PSG that he might.

The Spanish record appearance-maker will have to wait at least another two months before he can resolve his future. As per Diario AS‘ Andres Onrubia, PSG are concerned that Ramos does not have the pace he once did and are unsure whether he can remain at the top level going forward.

The result is that they will wait to see how Ramos fares in their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich. Based on his performance there, they will make a decision.

Ramos has played 22 times for PSG this season already, scoring once and assisting once over 1,821 minutes. That Galtier played him for 90 minutes in all six of their Champions League group games clearly shows that he does not share the concerns of CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi or Sporting Advisor Luis Campos. However it is somewhat understandable that there is a reluctance to offer a major contract to what will be a 37-year-old in March.