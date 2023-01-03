Nico Williams keen on move to Premier League side

Unai Emery is set to continue searching the Spanish market as he hunts for reinforcements at new club Aston Villa.

The former Sevilla and Villarreal head coach joined the Premier League club in October, having had his release clause bought out at the Yellow Submarine. The Spaniard has had a strong start to life in the East Midlands, having won three of his first four league matches.

Despite this, Emery is looking to improve the squad that he has inherited. To do this, he is reportedly keeping a keen eye on La Liga.

Having already been linked with Real Betis full back Alex Moreno, Emery has set his sights on another exciting Spanish talent in the shape of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. The 20-year-old is one of the brightest stars in Ernesto Valverde’s side, and he impressed for Spain at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

According to Todofichajes, Williams is keen on a move to the Premier League, and he has stalled talks over a new contract with the Basque club as a result. With his current deal, which has a rather appealing €50m recent clause, expiring at the end of next season, Emery will be hoping that a deal can be concluded for one of La Liga’s top young talents.