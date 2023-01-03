La Liga submit formal complaint about racial abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior

The bleak outlook on racism in Spanish football continues to get worse, after Vinicius Junior returned from the World Cup to more monkey chants in Real Madrid’s first game back against Real Valladolid.

The Brazilian was brought off late on as Los Blancos scored a 2-0 victory. As Vinicius walked around the pitch, he was racially abused for the second time this season.

Vinicius tweeted about the incident thereafter, criticising La Liga for not doing enough to prevent or root out racism. President Javier Tebas replied to that tweet claiming that Vinicius should ‘inform himself better’.

Vinicius Junior and LaLiga president Javier Tebas clashed on social media over LaLiga's stance on dealing with racism. The forward accused LaLiga of doing nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos showed supporters shouting abuse and throwing objects at him on Friday.

As per Diario AS, La Liga have presented a formal complaint to the Anti-Violence Committee, which deals with cases of discrimination.

This is the usual protocol for such cases. Vinicius’ stance is entirely understandable though, as in each of the four occasions, the cases have not been elevated as a criminal investigation, nor has serious action been taken against fans or clubs behind it.

The prosecutors have referenced a lack of evidence, an inability to identify the culprits and even the tension of the situation as reasons for not doing so. If Vinicius is indeed forced to see a fifth case of racism since he arrived go unpunished, there should be no surprise if he qualifies it as an institutional issue, regardless of whom is responsible.