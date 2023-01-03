Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid step back from the verge as stay beckons

Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix appeared to have had a complete breakdown in their relations after CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin declared publicly that the Portuguese wanted to leave the club. But it appears that neither side is in a hurry to move him out of Madrid.

In fact, according to Relevo, Felix is far closer to remaining at the club than leaving, at least until the summer. Neither agent Jorge Mendes nor Felix are desperate to force through a move this January, and any departure is most likely to come in the form of loan with an option to buy.

Despite the fact that all parties are aware that the relations between Diego Simeone and Felix are not good, the two could reconcile their differences, at least temporarily. That much was shown by the fact that Felix started Atleti’s first game back against Elche and scored in their victory.

With Los Rojiblancos demanding upwards of €100m for Felix’s signature, it seems highly unlikely a permanent deal would be agreed in the winter window. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in Felix, but not close to committing to the fee Atleti want.

It could be that the acknowledgement of these issues has helped ease tensions. This makes an eventual stay more unlikely, but if both parties are aware and happy to see it as a short-term endeavour until they move on from each other, it might have popped the building bubble of pressure to make it work permanently.