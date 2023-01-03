Inaki Pena registered as Barcelona first team player and will play against Intercity

With Barcelona’s financial troubles, goalkeeper Inaki Pena had been registered at the club using his contract with Barcelona B, despite having been involved in the first team squad all season.

The 23-year-old is the deputy to German international keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is the undisputed number one under head coach Xavi Hernandez. However, Pena is highly regarded at the club as a useful backup option.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey third round tie against Intercity CF, Pena had previously been unable to be registered for the match as he was too old for his contract situation at Barca. However, the club has now been able to register Pena successfully having agreed financial fair play rules with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), according to MD.

As a result, Pena will wear the number 13 shirt for tomorrow’s match, which Xavi has confirmed that he will start in. In the coming days, the club hope to announce that the 23-year-old has signed a new contract at the club, tying him down at the Blaugrana until 2026.