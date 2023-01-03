Everton interested in exciting La Liga forward

Almeria have a history of being a club that gives young players a chance, before selling them on for big profit.

With previous cases including now-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who netted the club a record fee of €24m, there’s plenty of evidence to show that Almeria are an exciting club for young players to show their ability.

One player that has done just that is Largie Ramazani. Since joining from Manchester United in 2020, the Belgian has proven himself to be an exciting talent. Still being just 21, his best years are ahead of him, and Almeria can expect another big payday when he departs.

That situation could be sooner rather than later. According to AS, Ramazani is wanted by Premier League club Everton. Frank Lampard’s men have struggled so far this season, and are seeking out Ramazani as someone that can provide an attacking edge.

La Liga duo Sevilla and Valencia are also said to be interested in Ramazani. However, Almeria are under no pressure to sell the young forward, and will look to hold out for his release clause, which is set at €40m.

Image via EFE