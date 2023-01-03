Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he turned down European offers to sign for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled to the world’s media as an Al-Nassr player.

The former Real Madrid player signed for the Saudi Arabian club at the end of last month, having been without a club since leaving Manchester United in November.

The move sees Ronaldo venture outside of Europe for the first time in this 21-year professional career, having played at the likes of Sporting CP, Manchester United and Juventus as well as Los Blancos. In his press conference, Ronaldo confirmed that he had the opportunity to remain in the continent, but chose to move to the Middle East.

“I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club.”

Ronaldo cited having achieved all of his goals in Europe for one of his reasons for moving to Al-Nassr. He is keen to do to the same in Saudi Arabia.

“My work in Europe is already done. I have broken all records there and now I want to do it here. I have seen many games in this league and it is very competitive.”